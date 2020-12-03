ORONO, Maine — The Eastern Maine Sportsmen's Show, scheduled for this weekend, has been canceled due to coronavirus concerns.

The event was scheduled for March 13-15 at the University of Maine's New Balance Field House.

In a statement on the event's official Facebook page, organizers wrote in part:

"The health and well being of our club members, vendors, and the many sportsmen and women and their families who attend the show is of utmost importance right now. We thank you for your understanding and will be contacting all of the folks involved with the show."

The cancellation comes just one day after the University of Maine system said it would be transitioning to remote classes after spring break, which is next week.

RELATED: UMaine system shifting to remote classes after spring break

RELATED: Portland St. Patrick's Day Parade canceled amid coronavirus concerns

RELATED: USM president explains decision to move classes online after break

RELATED: Everything Mainers need to know about the coronavirus