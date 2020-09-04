PORTLAND, Maine — Dunkin’ helped fuel up and thank local healthcare workers amid the coronavirus pandemic by providing free hot coffee and donuts to staff at Maine Medical Center Thursday morning, as well as 750 gift cards.

A 32-foot-long Dunkin’ truck was at the hospital for three hours Thursday morning to serve 1,200 cups of coffee and 3,000 munchkins to the doctors, nurses, and support staff working on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic. The visit was made possible by product donations from Maine Dunkin’ franchisees and the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation.

"Our communities support us with their business throughout the year,” Maine Dunkin’ franchisee Kim Wolak said. “In turn, we are eager and honored to support our local healthcare professionals, however we can, while they work tirelessly to combat this pandemic."

Dunkin'

Dunkin’ also provided a care package containing $3,750 in gift cards and 60 boxes of Dunkin’ K-Cups for Maine Medical Center staff. The donation is part of Dunkin’s regional response to support local healthcare workers and food banks during the pandemic.

RELATED: Real-time Maine coronavirus updates: 16 dead, 560 confirmed cases

“Our care teams are so grateful for the support of Dunkin’ and other businesses who have been so generous in their donations to our team,” Sue Doliner, Maine Medical Center’s vice president of Philanthropy said. “This donation sends an incredibly heartwarming message to our caregivers and support teams, knowing that the community is thinking about them and recognizing their courage.”

RELATED: 'Hearts for Healthcare Workers' shows community support during coronavirus pandemic

Dunkin’ has also launched an online gift card site, DunkinCoffeeBreak.com, so that guests in Maine and across the country can send a Dunkin’ eGift Card as a small token of appreciation to thank a doctor, nurse, first responder, teacher, grocery clerk, postal worker, neighbor or any hero in their life. For every card purchased at this site, Dunkin’ will donate $1, up to $100,000, to the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation emergency funds, specifically for non-profits helping families affected by COVID-19.

NEWS CENTER Maine YouTube Coronavirus Playlist

NEWS CENTER Maine Coronavirus Coverage

RELATED: Maine CDC says hospital data, new coronavirus, COVID-19 test kits harder to get than expected

RELATED: UMaine cheerleading nationals canceled because of coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic

RELATED: VERIFY: Why the CDC, WHO previously said they did not recommend homemade masks

RELATED: Second US study for COVID-19 vaccine uses skin-deep shots

RELATED: These states have issued stay-at-home orders, here's what that means