During this time of coronavirus, COVID-19, there's a new way to enjoy art.

"We leave the artwork out so people can go through," said Lynda Rasco.

Harvest Gold Gallery in Lovell set up a drive-thru art exhibit, where people can enjoy more than one dozen painting from the safety of their own cars.

"We want people to be able to see color," said Rasco.

Like many small businesses, the gallery had to shut its doors. Owner Lynda Rasco said she got creative to keep people coming back.

"It's very uplifting to make people smile," said Rasco.

She said although it's been tough, seeing people come together is what's getting her through.

