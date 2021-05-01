Dozens of COVID-19 cases traced back to Christmas services at Massachusetts church

The Woburn Board of Health has been working with the state to notify people who attended one of four services Dec. 23 and 24 at Genesis Community Church in Woburn.

WOBURN, Mass. — Dozens of positive coronavirus cases have been traced back to Christmas services at a Massachusetts church, according to authorities.

Here's what we know about this COVID cluster:

How many cases have now been traced to the church?

At least 44 cases have now been traced back to the church, authorities said.

Under state guidelines, houses of worship are limited to 25% of capacity. The church said it took proper precautions, including preregistration to attend and requiring masks and social distancing.

The church is cooperating with authorities, city officials said.

Who needs to get tested?

Genesis in a statement said it is encouraging anyone who attended the services to get tested, whether symptomatic or not, and helping those who need to quarantine to prevent further transmission. Services are now being held online.

“We are deeply saddened to learn that people within GENESIS tested positive for COVID-19 and we are doing all we can to make sure this does not spread any further," Pastor Michael Davis said.

Genesis Church is currently closed. No in-person services were held last weekend and none are scheduled for this weekend as the church deals with the outbreak.

What's next?

Local health officials are conducting contact tracing to ensure everyone with potential exposure is aware of the situation.

There were four gatherings that are being investigated, two each on Dec. 23 and Dec. 24.