Downeast bus service suspended after employee tests positive for COVID-19

The year-round bus service between Bar Harbor, Ellsworth, Bangor and several other Downeast communities, has been suspended until Nov. 16

TRENTON, MAINE, Maine — A positive case of COVID-19 among an employee has temporarily suspended bus service in Downeast communities until Monday, Nov. 16. According to Downeast Transportation Executive Director Paul Murphy, the employee who tested positive is a bus driver.

Service has been suspended since Nov. 6.

"This driver drives several different routes during the day including a Jackson Lab commuter route and between Ellsworth and Bar Harbor in the middle of the day,” Murphy told the Mount Desert Islander. “We’ve been really careful, and we’ve been fortunate until now.”

Murphy says although the Maine CDC does not require them to suspend service, they are taking this action "out of an abundance of caution."

Murphy said all members of the public who may have been in close contact with the positive employee have been notified, and all buses and facilities at the Acadia Gateway Center in Trenton will be "thoroughly disinfected and cleaned during the service suspension.”

In light of the pandemic, all passengers have been required to wear face coverings while riding buses since April, and there has been a policy of one passenger per seat.

According to the Islander, Downeast Transportation has been carrying an average of about 60 passengers a day this fall.

The 2020 Island Explorer season, which offers 10 bus routes in Acadia National Park and surrounding campgrounds and neighboring village centers in the summer and fall, was postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.