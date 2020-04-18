MAINE, USA — We have learned that COVID-19 can affect each person differently. Yet, it does not discriminate against any individual on this planet.

Paula Urback, a psychiatric nurse practitioner, based out of Portland, Maine says, “Don't be afraid of getting sick.” Instead, she recommends people take a proactive approach to stay healthy. “I had done a lot of self-care during the weeks prior, knowing that this was coming through.”

Urback says she started feeling sick around March 24, with flu-like symptoms, which included, sneezing, fatigue, and body aches. She then got a fever, that lasted two days before the illness spread to her lower respiratory system.

“I felt like it could have been worse, but I started treating it right away with Vitamin C, 1000mg, 3-5 times a day and I felt like that really helped.”

The mental health professional says her case with coronavirus symptoms lasted about eight days before she recovered. Although she was never tested for the deadly virus, her symptoms fit the clinical profile, and at the time she became ill the protocol was to isolate and treat supportively at home.

"If you can treat this kind of thing at home with proper nutrition, hygiene, and other therapies, this is the best for everyone,” Urback says to beat the virus she ate an anti-inflammatory, vegan diet. She also took some anti-viral medications and drank immune-boosting herbal teas.

If you do get COVID-19, Urback says there is help and there are treatments. “Our system here in Maine is functioning well. I'm very sorry to hear about the tragedies that are happening in many big cities.” She says luckily for Mainers there is more outdoor space.

“We benefit greatly from nature, even in Portland, Maine. Nature buffers all kinds of pollution. Nature activates our parasympathetic nervous system that is crucial for our health.”

Given Urback’s profession, she says people should not live in fear. “We need each other. We need our communities. Social isolation is well-known to cause depression and anxiety,” says the mental health professional. “Social isolation can exacerbate all kind of physical and mental illnesses.”

To help fight the spread of this deadly virus click here for a list on the best ways to protect yourself and your family from COVID-19, by the World Health Organization.

