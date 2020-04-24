SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Doctors at Stanford, frustrated by how slowly coronavirus testing is taking place across the country, have developed a nationwide survey they hope will track the spread of the coronavirus faster than currently possibly.

“We can't fight a war if we don't know how big the army is we're going up against,” said Dr. Lawrence “Rusty” Hofmann, one of the survey’s creators. “What we've created is this survey which is essentially a digital swab that asks you about different symptoms that COVID elicits to see whether you have it based on your zip code and demographic information.”

Questions on the National Daily Health Survey will range from an individual's age, his or her zip code, his or her current health, and how many people live in his or her home.

The survey will take less than five minutes to complete. Participants will then be asked to update their health daily through an emailed link.

Dr. Hofmann said the information can be used to track cities where the virus is spreading faster.

“Work with public health officials on where we can lift stay at home orders and then also when we lift them, is there a resurgence and should we actually reinstate it," he said.

The information will also be used to predict areas about to get hit hard allowing resources can get directed to places about to really need them.

“There's a 10-day delay before when you first start feeling sick with COVID-19 until you end up in my hospital,” said Dr. Hofmann. “So that 10-day window - it's really important that we track what's going on.”

To be effective, the survey needs at least 15 million participants, but they're hoping for a lot more.

“I really encourage everybody to go to the site and do the survey every day. Share it with as many people as you possibly can. I feel it's your civic duty as an American - that we're all in this together to fight it," said Dr. Hofmann.

