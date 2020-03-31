WARREN, Maine — The Maine Department of Corrections (DOC) Commissioner Randall Liberty said Tuesday in a press release that an employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

Liberty says the DOC administration was notified about the employee around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, and that all appropriate state agencies, including the Maine Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Maine Emergency Management Agency (MEMA).

The employee was assigned to the Bolduc Correctional Facility in Warren and has not been on-site since Friday, March 20.

The individual has been in self-quarantine at home since March 20 while waiting for the results of the test.

According to the press release, the CDC has begun the contact tracing for the individual, working in collaboration with Bolduc Correctional Facility staff. Initial findings from the CDC note that anyone the individual had close contact with has been notified and have been directed to self-monitor for symptoms.

Liberty says the DOC will remain in phase two of their phased approach to prevention and management of COVID-19, which took effect on March 14. Phase two practices are:

Facilities have suspended all visits. This includes visits from family, friends, other non-professional visitors and volunteers who lead programs and activities. The Department is actively working on reducing or eliminating phone commission rates during this time.

Alternate reporting requirements for adult and juvenile probation clients have gone into effect.

Home visits, site visits, and field work performed by adult and juvenile probation staff have been suspended. Staff will continue to report to assigned offices, as normal.

The Prison Showroom in Thomaston will be closed.

RELATED: Choosing which inmates to release amid COVID-19

The first phase, which took effect on March 8, consisted of increased cleaning practices, staff training, review of policy and practices, posting and disseminating of information about COVID-19 from U.S. CDC, encouraged flu vaccines, count of supplies for use during virus outbreaks, and other prevention and preparation practices related to human resources.

"A third and final phase for the preparation and management of COVID-19 will go in to place should there be a case that directly impacts the State’s correctional practices. A decision about phase three will be made in consultation with Maine CDC, MEMA and Governor Mills."

The DOC says it will update its website and COVID-19 dashboard regularly so information is accessible.

