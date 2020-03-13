AUBURN, Maine — The largest hunger-relief organization in Maine is here to help families in need during uncertain times. Good Shepard Food Bank of Maine distributes 25-million meals per year through more than 450 partner hunger-relief programs across the state. Staff and volunteers plan to continue this work as Maine starts to realize the impacts of COVID-19.

"We're going to approach this from all angles that we can to provide the support that the state of Maine needs," Sam Michaud is the director of facilities and safety at the Good Shepherd Food Bank. "People need us every day so we're going to continue to operate as we need to provide support to Mainers."

In times like these, the Good Shepherd Food Bank's role is to work closely with government agencies like the Maine Emergency Management and Department of Agriculture as they are responsible for organizing emergency relief efforts for Maine if needed, which includes food distribution.

Michaud says Good Shepard is expanding operating hours to get more volunteers to help while cleaning and precautionary measure are put in place. For now, it's business as usual at the distribution center in Auburn.

