Ohio no longer recommending classmates of COVID-19 positive students quarantine, Gov. Mike DeWine announces

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced on Wednesday that the state is relaxing its quarantine recommendations for classmates of COVID-19 positive students.

While Ohio had previously followed the CDC recommendation that any close contacts of someone who tests positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19) quarantine for 14 days, Gov. Mike DeWine has announced that the state is relaxing that guidance as it relates to students.

At his press briefing on Wednesday, Gov. DeWine announced that the state is no longer recommending that classmates of K-12 students who test positive for the coronavirus quarantine, so long as the students were wearing masks and only in the classroom with the positive student. Gov. DeWine noted that the new recommendation doesn't apply to after-school activities, including sports.

Because of the data we now have, we’re changing our guidance and are no longer recommending that students who have been exposed to another COVID+ student quarantine - as long as all students have been wearing masks and the exposure took place in a classroom setting. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) December 30, 2020

According to Gov. DeWine, Ohio arrived at its new guidance after a study conducted by multiple universities in the state showed that the coronavirus is not spreading in classrooms, so long as students are taking proper protocols, including the wearing of masks. Gov. DeWine said that the new guidance should make it easier for students to return to the classroom on a full-time basis.