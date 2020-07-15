Despite pandemic STRIVE's biggest fundraiser will take place virtually with hundreds joining from home

16th annual STRIVE Rocks Dance Marathon will take place Friday, July 17 via Zoom from 8 p.m. - 8 a.m. There is still time to participate.

CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine — 22-year-old Pete Tarling from Cape Elizabeth loves a lot of things, but lacrosse, his family, and the STRIVE ROCKS Dance Marathon are tops on his list.

Just like in years past, Pete will attend Friday's big event with his younger brother Phillip.

"Party all night," Pete said with his mischievous grin.

But this year, due to the pandemic, they'll be partying from their home.

"When I heard it was going to be virtual and they'd be using Zoom, which I'm familiar with, I was very excited," said Phillip Tarling.

Phillip is excited to share this event with his brother who is his biggest fan.

"He's been supporting me my whole life with everything so I'm very happy I have some opportunity to support him and have some fun. Maybe dance all night on Friday."

Pete and Phillip's parents will also be attending the all-night dance party.

"We're planning on being up all night, Friday night, rocking out at STRIVE rocks," said Charlie Tarling, Pete's dad.

Pete, who has down syndrome, starting going to STRIVE when he was a child.

"They're just so supportive of the community and it's just an invaluable resource."

STRIVE is a nonprofit organization that helps tweens, teens, and young adults with intellectual and emotional disabilities.

"We want him to be as independent as possible and like anyone else we want him to meet his potential and Strive has been a big big part of that," said Maryellen Tarley.

"We're really trying to take this sense of community that comes with Strive and bring that to the event," said Associate Director of STRIVE Pete Brown.

Brown says while STRIVE Rocks will be virtual this year it will still have bands, theme hours, costume contests, prizes, celebrity guests, and an opportunity to raise money.

Brown says "those funds go back to Strive to provide social, educational, employment training, post-secondary programs."

Programs that clearly make a huge difference in the lives of many Mainers.