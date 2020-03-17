During a press conference Tuesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered all bars and nightclubs to close for 30 days in Florida starting Tuesday night at 5 p.m.

Restaurants will stay open, but DeSantis is requiring them to screen employees that may have a positive response to any of the trigger questions asked when screening individuals for coronavirus (COVID-19).

He's also stressing that all restaurants put an emphasis on to-go orders and curbside service versus in-house dining.

He says that these changes will be in place "for the foreseeable future" as a precaution against COVID-19.

DeSantis also announced that four students at the University of Florida have tested positive for coronavirus. One was engaged in international travel and some of the others had exposure to some of the "hotspots" in the United States.

DeSantis is recommending all online learning for universities and colleges for the remainder of the semester.

A death connected to an assisted living facility was announced in Broward. DeSantis said the 77-year-old man had significant health issues. There is an investigation underway.

FULL NEWS CONFERENCE

