Democrats in Portland want to bring back mask mandate

The Portland City Council deadlocked on a new mask mandate in September.

PORTLAND, Maine — Democrats in Maine’s largest city are pushing for a temporary new indoor mask mandate locally as cases of COVID-19 continue to rise.

The Portland Democratic City Committee endorsed the idea on Sunday night.

The Portland City Council reached a 4-4 deadlock on the issue of a new mask mandate when it voted on Sept. 20.

The Democrats, the major party in the heavily Democratic city, said the council should reconsider the mandate and pass it.