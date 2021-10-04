Democrats in Portland want to bring back mask mandate

PORTLAND, Maine — Democrats in Maine’s largest city are pushing for a temporary new indoor mask mandate locally as cases of COVID-19 continue to rise.
The Portland Democratic City Committee endorsed the idea on Sunday night.
The Portland City Council reached a 4-4 deadlock on the issue of a new mask mandate when it voted on Sept. 20.
The Democrats, the major party in the heavily Democratic city, said the council should reconsider the mandate and pass it.
New cases of the coronavirus have continued to trend upward in the Portland area and everywhere else in Maine.