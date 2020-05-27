BANGOR, Maine — Delta Airlines will not be serving Bangor through September 30, 2020, due to the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Bangor International Airport director, Tony Caruso told NEWS CENTER Maine he doesn't have an exact end date for Delta flights in Bangor.

Like many airlines, Delta increases it's services to Bangor in the summer.

Because of COVID-19, many people aren't flying at all. Caruso said there has been a "drastic decrease in passenger traffic."

