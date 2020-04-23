WINSLOW, Maine — Editor’s note: You are starting to hear the term ‘flattening the curve’ as a way to stem the tide of coronavirus cases. The above video explains what that means.

A lot of companies and organizations have switched to doing virtual meetings or classes during the coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic, including Stage Presence for Dancers in Winslow.

Dance studio owner Heather Vigue-Beaster never thought she would be teaching classes on Zoom.

"A lot of test meetings and learning," said Vigue-Beaster.

RELATED: Working out with friends is still effective during shelter in place orders

RELATED: How to navigate stress and anxiety while social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic

She said it's particularly difficult for dancers to do this when they are all trying to stay on the same beat.

"This is all new territory for all of us," said Vigue-Beaster.

It's not easy, especially during tap class.

"Tap has the audio challenge that I think is the hardest. As a teacher with tap, I usually depend on my ear to hear them and hear their clarity in the room where they are on or able to go faster. That ability is lost.

It's what they have to do for now, to keep their love of dance going.

At NEWS CENTER Maine, we're focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the illness. To see our full coverage, visit our coronavirus section, here: /coronavirus

NEWS CENTER Maine Coronavirus Coverage

RELATED: Real-time Maine coronavirus, COVID-19 updates: 44 dead, 937 confirmed cases

RELATED: Lawmakers, many in masks, debate mammoth new aid package

RELATED: Maine USPS worker tests positive for COVID-19, according to union leader

NEWS CENTER Maine YouTube Coronavirus Playlist