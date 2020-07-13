Real-time Maine coronavirus updates: Thursday, July 16

Find developments on the Maine coronavirus, COVID-19 outbreak as we work together to separate facts from fear. Thursday, July 16, 2020

MAINE, USA — KEY MAINE CORONAVIRUS FACTS

THURSDAY, JULY 16

The Maine CDC reported zero additional deaths of people who tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, meaning the state death total remains at 114.

Of Maine's 3,598 COVID-19 total cases, 3,207 are confirmed by test and 391 are probable.

374 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point during their COVID-19 illness.

3,094 Mainers have recovered from COVID-19.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 15

The Maine CDC reported zero additional deaths of people who tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, meaning the state death total remains at 114.

Of Maine's 3,578 COVID-19 cases, 3,186 are confirmed by test and 392 are probable.

373 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point during their COVID-19 illness.

3,079 Mainers have recovered from COVID-19.

TUESDAY, JULY 14

5:30 p.m.

2 p.m.

The Maine CDC reported zero additional deaths of people who tested positive for COVID-19, meaning the state death total remains at 114.

Of the 3,566 COVID-19 cases in Maine, 3,168 are confirmed by test and 398 are probable.

373 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point during their COVID-19 illness. 17 Mainers are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19.

3,062 Mainers have recovered from COVID-19.

New Outbreak

The Maine CDC has identified three positive COVID-19 cases at the Cumberland County Jail. Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah said he will provide updates as they receive the results of universal testing underway at the facility.

Outbreak Updates

There remain eight positive cases at Orono Commons. The facility is conducting another round of universal testing of all residents and staff.

At the Pratt and Whitney plant in North Berwick, there remains five positive cases.

Additional Test Collection Sites

Governor Janet Mills' administration announced Tuesday that seven health care organizations will collectively launch 18 “swab and send” COVID-19 test collection sites that will send samples to the Maine State Lab for testing, strengthening access to safe and accessible testing for residents, tourists, seasonal workers, and other visitors to Maine.

Maine DHHS Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew emphasized the advantage that "swab and send" provide due to the fact that the sample never leaves the state of Maine, thus giving the state more control over keeping track of it and receiving prompt results.

The swab and send sites are or will be available in Bangor, Brewer, Old Town, Augusta, Portland, South Portland, Belfast, Ellsworth, Blue Hill, Dover-Foxcroft, Presque Isle, Calais, Greenville, Waterville, Pittsfield, Bar Harbor, and Fort Kent. Additional mobile sites will also launch within the next two weeks.

These 18 sites complement the roughly 40 current testing sites already available to the public. The Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) said it aims to further increase the number of testing sites outside of health care office settings and continues to accept applications for the swab and send effort.

More on this can be found HERE.

Update on Personal Protective Equipment

Dr. Shah said the Maine CDC is aware of the fact that smaller healthcare operations, such as smaller independent physician offices, across the state may still be in need of personal protective equipment (PPE).

"We've had a meeting with them not long ago to understand the nature of their needs were, what the volume might be," Dr. Shah said. "And now we're working to figure out collaboratively how we can move toward that. We certainly hear them and we're now trying to figure out where to go in terms of furnishing them PPE."

Like a weather system moving its way across the country, the #COVID19 spikes being seen in other cases could happen in #Maine. This is why it's important for all of us to continue to be prepared. #Prevention is key right now. — Nirav D. Shah (@nirav_mainecdc) July 13, 2020

THE DATA



Dr. Nirav Shah made clear that when the Maine CDC reports deaths, they are reporting that someone has died who had been confirmed positive with COVID-19, not the cause of death specifically. The cause of death determination is left to the medical examiner.

According to Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah, as of a few days ago, there were roughly 2,900 Mainers tested each week. This includes people tested through the state lab in Augusta, as well as large commercial testing companies like LabCorp. Dr. Shah said right now, the positivity rate is over 5%, meaning for every 100 people tested, about 5 or 6 are positive. Compared to other states, whose positivity rates are 10 or 15%, Maine is doing better, Dr. Shah says. He says he'd like to see Maine's positivity rate around 2%, which is what South Korea's is. To do that, Dr. Shah says testing must increase two or three-fold.

RESOURCES

Coronavirus, COVID-19 Background

The official name for the coronavirus is “SARS-CoV-2” and the disease it causes is named “coronavirus disease 2019” or “COVID-19” for short. Coronavirus is a family of viruses, which can infect people and animals. The viruses can cause the common cold or more serious diseases like SARS, MERS, and COVID-19.

The CDC says symptoms of the coronavirus include fever, cough, difficulty breathing, and in some cases sore throat.

The CDC says there are simple steps to take to reduce the possible spread of COVID-19:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use alcohol-based hand sanitizer

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands

Stay home while you're sick and avoid close contact with others

The Maine Centers for Disease Control (CDC) announced on Tuesday, March 10 that they would be holding daily coronavirus briefings with director Dr. Nirav Shah to keep the public up to date on the situation in Maine