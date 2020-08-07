Real-time updates: Maine coronavirus update for Saturday, July 11, 2020

Find developments on the Maine coronavirus, COVID-19 outbreak as we work together to separate facts from fear. Saturday, July 11, 2020

MAINE, USA — KEY MAINE CORONAVIRUS FACTS

SATURDAY UPDATES

The Maine CDC is expected to release Saturday update close to noon

9AM

FRIDAY UPDATES

The Maine CDC reported an additional 13 cases of COVID-19 in Maine.

Total cases: 3,499

Confirmed cases: 3,110

Probable cases: 389

Active cases: 457

Cumulative hospitalizations: 366

Recoveries: 2,931

Deaths: 111

Case rate (per 10,000 people): 26.1

THURSDAY UPDATES

10:30 a.m.

The Maine CDC reported an additional person has died with COVID-19, marking the 111th death in Maine: a woman in her 80s from Penobscot County.

Total cases: 3,486

Confirmed cases: 3,092

Probable cases: 394

Active cases: 474

Cumulative hospitalizations: 365

Recoveries: 2,901

Deaths: 111

Case rate (per 10,000 people): 26

WEDNESDAY UPDATES

Total cases: 3,460

Confirmed cases: 3,065

Probable cases: 395

Active cases: 494

Cumulative hospitalizations: 363

Recoveries: 2,856

Deaths: 110

Case rate (per 10,000 people): 25.9

In the briefing Wednesday, Dr. Nirav Shah said the hope is still for kids to return to in-person instruction in the school, but acknowledges that the CDC is also working with other public health officials to monitor the situation.

THE DATA



Dr. Nirav Shah made clear that when the Maine CDC reports deaths, they are reporting that someone has died who had been confirmed positive with COVID-19, not the cause of death specifically. The cause of death determination is left to the medical examiner.

According to Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah, as of a few days ago, there were roughly 2,900 Mainers tested each week. This includes people tested through the state lab in Augusta, as well as large commercial testing companies like LabCorp. Dr. Shah said right now, the positivity rate is over 5%, meaning for every 100 people tested, about 5 or 6 are positive. Compared to other states, whose positivity rates are 10 or 15%, Maine is doing better, Dr. Shah says. He says he'd like to see Maine's positivity rate around 2%, which is what South Korea's is. To do that, Dr. Shah says testing must increase two or three-fold.

RESOURCES

Coronavirus, COVID-19 Background

The official name for the coronavirus is “SARS-CoV-2” and the disease it causes is named “coronavirus disease 2019” or “COVID-19” for short. Coronavirus is a family of viruses, which can infect people and animals. The viruses can cause the common cold or more serious diseases like SARS, MERS, and COVID-19.

The CDC says symptoms of the coronavirus include fever, cough, difficulty breathing, and in some cases sore throat.

The CDC says there are simple steps to take to reduce the possible spread of COVID-19:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use alcohol-based hand sanitizer

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands

Stay home while you're sick and avoid close contact with others

The Maine Centers for Disease Control (CDC) announced on Tuesday, March 10 that they would be holding daily coronavirus briefings with director Dr. Nirav Shah to keep the public up to date on the situation in Maine