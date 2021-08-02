211 additional COVID-19 cases and 3 additional deaths reported in Maine Tuesday

Find daily updates on the Maine coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and vaccine distribution as we work together to separate facts from fear. Tuesday, February 9, 2021.

MAINE, USA — KEY MAINE CORONAVIRUS FACTS

DAILY MAINE COVID-19, VACCINE UPDATE FOR TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 9

The Maine CDC reported three additional deaths of people with COVID-19. The state death toll now stands at 639 deaths.

The Maine CDC reported 211 additional COVID-19 cases in the state.

Of the 41,630 total COVID-19 cases in Maine, 33,301 were confirmed by tests and 8,329 are probable.

12,568 Mainers have completed COVID-19 isolation.

Cumulatively across Maine, 200,927 vaccine doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Of those, 145,894 have been first doses and 55,033 have been second doses.

The Maine CDC is scheduled to provide a state coronavirus update at 2 p.m. Tuesday. NEWS CENTER Maine will stream the update live on our website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and mobile app.

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 8

The Maine CDC reported one additional death of a person with COVID-19, bringing the state death toll to 636. The additional death reported Monday is a man in his 70s from Knox County.

The Maine CDC reported 201 additional COVID-19 cases.

Of the 41,419 total COVID-19 cases in Maine, 33,176 were confirmed by tests and 8,243 are probable.

12,535 Mainers have completed COVID-19 isolation.

The seven-day PCR test positivity rate stands at 2.58 percent.

Currently in Maine, 123 people are hospitalized, 32 of whom are in critical care and 13 are on a ventilator.

Cumulatively across Maine, 195,245 vaccine doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Of those, 142,325 have been first doses and 52,920 have been second doses.

The Maine CDC's next state coronavirus update is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

MAINE COVID CORONAVIRUS DATA