175 additional COVID-19 cases reported in Maine Thursday; no additional deaths

The Maine CDC reported two additional deaths of people with COVID-19. The state death toll now stands at 641.

The two additional deaths were:

One resident of Cumberland County and one resident of Penobscot County

One man and one woman

One was in their 70s, and the other was 80 or older

The Maine CDC reported 253 additional COVID-19 cases in the state.

Of the 41,883 total COVID-19 cases in Maine, 33,469 were confirmed by tests and 8,414 are probable.

There are currently 112 people in the hospital due to COVID-19—23 are in critical care, 13 are on a ventilator.

Total Maine vaccinations: 208,302

1st dose vaccinations: 151,010

Percentage of Maine population to receive first dose: 11.23%

2nd dose vaccinations: 57,292

Percentage of Maine population to receive second dose: 4.26%

Wednesday updates:

DAILY MAINE COVID-19, VACCINE UPDATE FOR TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 9

The Maine CDC reported three additional deaths of people with COVID-19. The state death toll now stands at 639 deaths.

The three additional deaths announced Tuesday include a resident of Cumberland County, a resident of Oxford County, and a resident of Washington County. Two were men and one was a woman. One was in their 60s and two were 80 or older.

The Maine CDC reported 211 additional COVID-19 cases in the state.

Of the 41,630 total COVID-19 cases in Maine, 33,301 were confirmed by tests and 8,329 are probable.

3,964 of Maine's total cases have been among health care workers.

117 people in Maine are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 24 of whom are being treated in intensive care units and 13 of whom are on ventilators.

12,568 Mainers have completed COVID-19 isolation.

MaineHealth offers vaccine to all 22,000 of its employees

According to the Portland Press Herald, MaineHealth admits to vaccinating all of its employees, not just those who are on the front lines of the pandemic, but also employees who never come in contact with patients or medical personnel.

Maine DHHS Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew responded to a question about this during Tuesday's state coronavirus briefing, saying the following:

“Ensuring that people have confidence, first and foremost, in our vaccine plan and administration is at the top of our minds. We appreciate the fact that the supply is not coming fast enough, that there are vulnerable people at risk of serious illness or death from COVID-19 that are still waiting for that vaccine to be scheduled, the appointments to be scheduled, or the sites to be open.

This means that we will continue to be and be more aggressive with our providers to ensure that they are following the governor’s guidelines which, as Dr. Shah mentioned, are set based on the need to save lives. We do know that older Mainers, people age 70 and older, are the ones at most risk of death. While we’ve gotten fairly far in vaccinating them – we’re close to 30 percent of people 70 and older who’ve gotten their first dose of vaccine – we have a long way to go. As such, we are reiterating that our guidelines are requirements. We’re saying in multiple forms of communication that failing to follow these guidelines could be a violation of the provider agreements, which set up the terms for them getting the vaccine. And we continue to underscore that our plan, which right now is simple – people ages 70 and older – is designed to save lives.

We continue to try to work with our providers to make sure they understand these rules. We will, as needed, increase that accountability and integrity of those programs and we do hope that again, with the supply expanding as Dr. Shah mentioned, from the Biden administration, we can quickly get to additional people.”

Testing Metrics in Maine

Maine's 7-day PCR test positivity rate now stands at 2.5 percent. The testing volume for PCR tests is at 573 tests per every 100,000 people.

Maine's 7-day positivity rate for antigen testing stands at 4.8 percent. The antigen testing volume is at 132 tests per every 100,000 people.

Vaccinations in Maine

Cumulatively across Maine, 200,927 vaccine doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered as of Tuesday morning. Of those, 145,894 have been first doses and 55,033 have been second doses.

According to Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah, 15 percent of Maine people have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Just over four percent of Mainers have received both doses.

Maine DHHS Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew announced Tuesday that 24 Walmart and Sam's Club pharmacies in Maine will begin administering the vaccine through the U.S. Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.

Lambrew said more than 1,000 Walmart stores in 22 states are receiving federal vaccine allocations this week, separate from and on top of the allotment states receive each week, with an emphasis on underserved communities.

"This partnership coupled with an increasing supply of vaccines from the federal government will help us save the lives of Maine people most at risk of suffering and dying from COVID-19 and get our state back to normal," Lambrew added.

According to Lambrew, eligible Maine residents can schedule a vaccine appointment starting this evening via Walmart and Sam's Club's websites. Lambrew said the sites will be open beginning Friday.

Walmart and Sam's Club locations:

New Maine CDC outbreak investigations

19 cases at Orchard Park, a long-term care facility in Farmington

Five cases at the residential portion of Tall Pines in Belfast

"As with all outbreak investigations into congregate care settings, Maine CDC is focused on a few things," Shah said. "First, making sure that the staff have appropriate levels of PPE. Second, making sure that testing is widely available to all staff and residents who have potentially been exposed. And then the third, working with facility operators on infection control practices to limit the potential spread of COVID-19 within any facility."

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 8

The Maine CDC reported one additional death of a person with COVID-19, bringing the state death toll to 636. The additional death reported Monday is a man in his 70s from Knox County.

The Maine CDC reported 201 additional COVID-19 cases.

Of the 41,419 total COVID-19 cases in Maine, 33,176 were confirmed by tests and 8,243 are probable.

12,535 Mainers have completed COVID-19 isolation.

The seven-day PCR test positivity rate stands at 2.58 percent.

Currently in Maine, 123 people are hospitalized, 32 of whom are in critical care and 13 are on a ventilator.

Cumulatively across Maine, 195,245 vaccine doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Of those, 142,325 have been first doses and 52,920 have been second doses.

The Maine CDC's next state coronavirus update is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

