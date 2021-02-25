Maine CDC reports 217 additional COVID-19 cases, 24 additional deaths Thursday

Find Bangor, Portland, Maine daily COVID updates on outbreak and vaccine distribution as we work together to separate facts from fear. Thursday, February 25, 2021.

MAINE, USA — MAINE, USA — KEY MAINE CORONAVIRUS FACTS

DAILY MAINE COVID-19, VACCINE UPDATE FOR THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 25

The Maine CDC reported an additional 217 cases of COVID-19 Thursday. Of those cases, 34,820 were confirmed by tests and 9,297 are probable.

An additional 24 deaths were reported Thursday. This does not mean all of these deaths occurred Wednesday. Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah will likely explain during the coronavirus briefing, set for 2 p.m. Thursday.

In total, 701 people have died with COVID-19 in Maine.

Cumulatively in Maine, 316,462 total doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Of those, 211,451 have been first doses, and 105,011 have been second/final doses.

MAINE COVID COUNTY BY COUNTY DATA