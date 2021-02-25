Maine CDC reports 217 additional COVID-19 cases, 24 additional deaths Thursday

MAINE, USA — MAINE, USA — KEY MAINE CORONAVIRUS FACTS
- On Wednesday the Maine CDC reported 217 additional COVID-19 (coronavirus) cases and 24 additional deaths. This does not mean all of these additional deaths occurred Wednesday.
- 701 Mainers have died out of 44,117 total COVID-19 cases. Of those cases, 34,820 were confirmed by tests and 9,297 are probable.
- A total of 316,462 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Maine.
