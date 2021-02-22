Maine CDC reports 164 additional COVID-19 cases, 17 additional deaths Wednesday

MAINE, USA — KEY MAINE CORONAVIRUS FACTS
- On Wednesday the Maine CDC reported 164 additional COVID-19 (coronavirus) cases and 17 additional deaths. This does not mean all of these additional deaths occurred Tuesday.
- 677 Mainers have died out of 43,900 total COVID-19 cases. Of those cases, 34,723 were confirmed by tests and 9,177 are probable.
- A total of 308,671 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Maine.
DAILY MAINE COVID-19, VACCINE UPDATE FOR WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 24
The Maine CDC reported 17 additional deaths of people with COVID-19. This does not mean all of these additional deaths occurred Tuesday. The Maine CDC will likely shed more light on when these deaths occurred later in the day on Wednesday.
The state death toll is now 677.
The Maine CDC reported 164 additional COVID-19 cases in the state.
Of the 43,900 total COVID-19 cases in Maine, 34,723 were confirmed by tests and 9,177 are probable.
Cumulatively across Maine, 308,671 vaccine doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered as of Tuesday morning. Of those, 206,647 were first doses and 102,024 were second doses.
The Maine CDC's next state coronavirus update is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Thursday.
DAILY MAINE COVID-19, VACCINE UPDATE FOR TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 23
The Maine CDC reported two additional deaths of people with COVID-19. The state death toll is now 660.
Both deaths reported Tuesday were residents of Oxford County. One was a man and one was a woman. One was in their 60s, the other was in their 80s.
The Maine CDC reported 142 additional COVID-19 cases in the state.
Of the 43,736 total COVID-19 cases in Maine, 34,634 were confirmed by tests and 9,102 are probable.
- Total currently hospitalized = 67
- In critical care = 25
- On a ventilator = 7
- Available critical care beds = 124
- Total critical care beds = 387
- Available ventilators = 254
- Total ventilators = 319
- Alternative ventilators = 446
Testing metrics in Maine
Maine's positivity rate continues to go down. Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah said Maine's 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing stands at 1.13 percent. Maine's PCR testing volume stands at 614 tests per every 100,000 people.
Maine's 7-day positivity rate for antigen testing stands at 3.2 percent, with an antigen testing volume of 142 tests per every 100,000 people.
Vaccine in Maine
Cumulatively across Maine, 301,705 vaccine doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered as of Tuesday morning. Of those, 202,761 were first doses and 98,944 were second doses.
- More than 15 percent of Mainers have received their first dose of vaccine
- 7.3 percent of Mainers have received both doses
- 54 percent of Mainers who are 70 and older have received at least their first dose of vaccine
Shah said he has received nothing but rave reviews about Mainers' experiences getting vaccinated at the state's two mass vaccination sites in Scarborough and Bangor.
He said appointments are available for people 70+ at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor, particularly this Thursday and this Saturday. You do not need to be a patient of Northern Light Health. Call 207-204-8551 or click here to book your appointment.
Shah also reiterated that people should get the very first vaccine offered to them, regardless of whether it's Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson. He said the main goal right now is to prevent hospitalizations and deaths.
"All three of these vaccines are one hundred percent effective at preventing what matters: hospitalizations and death," Shah said. "In a pandemic, waiting for the vaccine you might want rather than the vaccine that you have offered to you is not a wise move."
DAILY MAINE COVID-19, VACCINE UPDATE FOR MONDAY, FEBRUARY 22
The Maine CDC did not report any additional deaths of people with COVID-19. The state death toll stands at 658.
The Maine CDC reported 97 additional COVID-19 cases in the state.
Of the 43,594 total COVID-19 cases in Maine, 34,559 were confirmed by tests and 9,035 are probable.
Cumulatively across Maine, 296,253 vaccine doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered as of Monday morning. Of those, 200,322 have been first doses and 95,931 have been second doses.
There are currently 72 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Maine; 22 are in critical care, and six are on a ventilator.
The Maine CDC's next state coronavirus update is scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday.
