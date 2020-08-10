DAFS, Maine CDC investigating COVID-19 outbreak among DAFS Employees

The outbreak includes four confirmed cases and one probable case among employees of DAFS’s Property Management Division.

AUGUSTA, Maine — The Department of Administrative and Financial Services (DAFS) announced Thursday it is working with the Maine CDC to investigate a COVID-19 related outbreak involving four confirmed cases and one probable case among employees of DAFS’s Property Management Division.

The first positive case of COVID-19 was reported on September 29 by an employee who had last been at work on September 24. Immediately, the employee isolated, and, out of an abundance of caution, DAFS sent home all potentially impacted employees while the Maine CDC commenced contact tracing.

Ultimately, 18 employees quarantined for a 14-day period, three of whom tested positive for COVID-19 during the course of their quarantine, triggering an outbreak investigation by the Maine CDC. In total, four employees have tested positive for COVID-19 and all remain in isolation.

Of the 15 employees without positive diagnoses, seven have completed the 14-day quarantine period, have received a negative test result, and have returned to work. Eight employees are still in the midst of their quarantine period and one of these employees is considered a probable positive case; the Maine CDC is in regular contact with these individuals.

In order to abide by privacy requirements, DAFS is limited in releasing further information about the employees.

The facility utilized by the Property Management Division is not public-facing and has undergone thorough cleaning. The Maine CDC has already reached out to close contacts to advise them to quarantine. If you have not been contacted by the Maine CDC, then you were determined not to be a close contact and you do not need to self-quarantine.