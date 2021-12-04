x
CVS to offer COVID-19 vaccinations in Maine beginning April 14

Locations include Augusta, Biddeford, Brunswick, Cape Elizabeth, Freeport, Kennebunk, Lewiston, Portland, Sanford, and Westbrook.

WOONSOCKET, R.I. — CVS corporate announced on Monday it will offer COVID-19 vaccinations to those eligible in Maine at 10 locations beginning on Wednesday, April 14. 

Signup for an appointment can be booked beginning Tuesday at CVS.com or contact customer service at (800) 746-7287.

The 10 locations include:

  1. Augusta
  2. Biddeford
  3. Brunswick
  4. Cape Elizabeth
  5. Freeport
  6. Kennebunk
  7. Lewiston
  8. Portland
  9. Sanford
  10. Westbrook

CVS spokesperson Mary Gattuso says "CVS has the capacity to administer up to 25 million shots per month" nationally. 

There is no cost for the vaccine. 

