CVS to offer COVID-19 vaccinations in Maine beginning April 14

WOONSOCKET, R.I. — CVS corporate announced on Monday it will offer COVID-19 vaccinations to those eligible in Maine at 10 locations beginning on Wednesday, April 14.

Signup for an appointment can be booked beginning Tuesday at CVS.com or contact customer service at (800) 746-7287.

The 10 locations include:

Augusta Biddeford Brunswick Cape Elizabeth Freeport Kennebunk Lewiston Portland Sanford Westbrook

CVS spokesperson Mary Gattuso says "CVS has the capacity to administer up to 25 million shots per month" nationally.