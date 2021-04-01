x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Maine's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Maine | NewsCenterMaine.com

Coronavirus

Cuomo: First case of COVID-19 U.K. variant confirmed in New York State

A man in Saratoga County, New York was diagnosed with the strain. Dr. Zucker says the U.K. variant is more transmissible; however, it is not more severe.
Credit: Mike Groll/Office of Governor An
December 9, 2020 - Albany, NY - Governor Andrew M. Cuomo provides a coronavirus update from the Red Room at the State Capitol. (Mike Groll/Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo)

ALBANY, N.Y. — Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Monday afternoon during an impromptu conference call with reporters that New York State has confirmed its first case of the U.K. variant of COVID-19. The strain was confirmed at the Wadsworth Lab downstate. 

Cuomo says a man in Saratoga County, New York was diagnosed with the strain. This individual did not recently travel, and is believed to have caught the new variant by community spread.

The man is said to be associated with N. Fox Jewelers, located on Broadway in Saratoga. Anyone who visited the jewelry store from December 18 through December 24 are being asked to immediately get tested for COVID-19.

According New York State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker, the U.K. variant is more transmissible; however, it is not more severe than the original strain.

Related Articles