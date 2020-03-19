PORTLAND, Maine — The work release program at Cumberland County Jail has been suspended pending test results of a 41-year-old inmate who returned from work Wednesday night with a fever and said he was not feeling well.

The inmate, of Portland, walks to and from work as a mason's tender, according to a release from Chief Deputy Naldo Gagnon.

He is housed at the Cumberland County Corrections Center on County Way off St. John's Street.

He is being held at the jail on a probation hold for traffic offenses.

The man was evaluated by the jail's contracted in-house medical provider and is now under quarantine awaiting test results.

