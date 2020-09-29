Cumberland County Jail inmate tests positive for COVID-19 during intake

A 60-year-old man who was arrested was given a COVID-19 rapid test upon intake, which came back positive.

PORTLAND, Maine — The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office says it a 60-year-old inmate tested positive for COVID-19 upon intake on Tuesday.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the individual was brought to the jail Tuesday afternoon by the Brunswick Police Department after he'd been arrested on multiple charges and warrants.

During the intake process, an Abbott Rapid ID NOW test was administered and came back positive for COVID-19. The individual is being housed in a negative pressure cell in the medical unit of the jail. All CDC guidelines are being followed, the Sheriff's Office says.

The individual was arrested by Brunswick police for disorderly conduct and failing to give a correct name and date of birth to the police. There were also several warrants for their arrest.

2-Disorderly Conduct-Class E, 2-Criminal Mischief-Class D, Criminal Threatening-Class D, Terrorizing-Class D, Refusing to Submit-Class D, Violation of Bail-Class E. Bail $500 Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office: Failure to Notify of PD Accident-Class E, Attachment of False Plates-Class E, Operating without a License-Class E. Bail $750

