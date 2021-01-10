Cumberland County Jail faces officer shortage, mask rule is nixed

More than half of the jail's positions are currently vacant.

PORTLAND, Maine — The Cumberland County Jail is dealing with a corrections officer shortage that has been exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic.

WMTW-TV reports the jail in Portland was on lockdown Monday because of the shortage. The jail is budgeted for 128 corrections officers and has 67 vacancies.

On Friday, Sheriff Kevin Joyce said a COVID surge was making it nearly impossible to fill shifts.

People arrested in the county are currently being diverted to jails in other counties to deal with the staffing shortage.