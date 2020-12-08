Creative campaigns seek to educate community about COVID-19 prevention

$4 million in state funding will go towards funding 82 local municipalities and Tribal governments to help with COVID-19 prevention efforts.

AUGUSTA, Maine — On Tuesday, the Gov. Janet Mills administration approved $4 million in a second round of state funding to local municipalities and Tribal governments to help with COVID-19 prevention efforts. The funding, which will be distributed to 82 local entities, will support local towns’ response efforts—featuring creative and innovative proposed campaigns.

Municipal programs may vary in size and scope, the administration says. The plans aim to help keep Maine people and visitors safe from COVID-19 by including one or more of the following:

Public education activities: This could include printing and posting of existing State or national COVID-19 prevention information and developing local educational activities that are consistent with CDC guidelines. Costs eligible for reimbursement would include staff time for planning and education activities and costs for signage, materials, website development, brochures and mailing.

Physical distancing and public health support: This could include fences, tape, and signage for physical distancing in public spaces and closed streets; providing staff to limit crowds in front of restaurants, bars, beaches and other sites; new traffic pattern signage and education; purchases of personal protective equipment and hand sanitizer to be made available for staff, visitors, and for use at public locations; and extra cleaning supplies and additional staff time required for enhanced cleaning and management of public spaces and restroom facilities.

Local business assistance: This includes staff time for a Code Enforcement Officer, Local Health Officer, or other person designated by the municipality or Tribal government to be the local contact for educating local businesses on best practices. This may include following up on public complaints and, for certain cases, reporting to State officials when there is a potential public health violation that cannot be quickly resolved through educational means.

Bethel, for example, is taking an education-driven approach to help kids engage with and understand COVID-19 prevention. To do this, they’ve created ‘The Masked Moose’ COVID-19 prevention mascot. The campaign will feature illustrations of the moose character on signage and other educational material and will even have a live costumed character visit schools and businesses. It’s the town’s hope the mascot will help engage locals and visitors to convey the importance of COVID-19 prevention.

“Team members Brent Bachelder, Amy Halsted, Sara Hemeon, Jessie Perkins and I believe the distribution of targeted messaging through an illustrated and live moose brand will be memorable. There is always a lot of buzz about seeing a moose,” Bethel Town Manager Loretta Powers said.

The Masked Moose will distribute kits to approximately 100 businesses containing branded, reusable masks for employees, disposable masks to distribute to customers, signage, hand sanitizer, and cleaning supplies.

The City of Sanford is also taking the public education route, partnering with the York County Community Action Corporation, and the Sanford-Springvale YMCA to assist medically underserved populations in the area. The City plans to launch a public education campaign, hire two “park safety ambassadors” to provide education at the Holdsworth Public Park in Springvale, and open and fund 10 virtual learning sites to provide educational programming for elementary school children in aftercare settings.

“The Health Educator Surge Team’s goal is to flexibly support and nudge the public and businesses carrying on with business, enjoying recreational activities, going back to work, returning to school and keeping on with daily life and supporting those experiencing social isolation, and helping maintain health and financial independence during the pandemic during this summer and fall,” Ian Houseal, Director of Community Development for the City of Sanford, said.

The Penobscot Nation plans to prepare COVID-19 educational materials for distribution at their annual Health Fair, which will be modified this year to a drive-through style configuration to promote physical distancing. Community Care Kits including masks, sanitizing wipes, hand sanitizer, and other respiratory illness supportive supplies will be handed out to community members. A health screening station will be set up for residents and guests at the entrance to the Penobscot Reservation.

“The Penobscot Nation appreciates this opportunity to receive Keep Maine Healthy funding from the Maine Department of Health and Human Services,” Candy Henderly, Director of the Penobscot Nation Health Department, said. “The health and wellbeing of our Tribal members are paramount, and this funding provides a pathway to increase health literacy surrounding COVID-19. We look forward to the health promotion and disease prevention activities that this funding makes possible for both our Public Safety and Public Health departments.”

In total, the state funding will benefit 132 municipalities and two Tribal governments—representing about 1 million people, or 75 percent of the State’s year-round population, along with summer and fall visitors.

The awards are supported by Coronavirus Relief Funds from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act and are distributed on a reimbursement basis as communities implement these programs.