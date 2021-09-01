COVID-19 vaccinations begin for dental health professionals

Dental professional have been waiting for weeks, despite falling under Phase 1A of the state's vaccination plan.

PORTLAND, Maine — Dental Health Professionals are starting to receive shots against COVID-19 this week, after waiting for weeks for their turn. Dentists and dental hygienists fall under Phase 1A of the state's vaccination plan, which is currently focusing on front line workers in hospitals, EMS workers, residents and staff of long-term care facilities.

Maine CDC officials say reduced shipments of vaccines have resulted in a slower roll-out for the nearly 4,000 licensed dental health professionals across the state.

Dental professionals who treat open-mouthed, maskless patients every day say protection against the virus is needed now.

"This is one more line of protection, that being so close hopefully preventing us from contracting it," Sarah Clark, the President of the Maine Dental Hygienists' Association, said.

Dr. Brad Rand, a Brewer dentist and past president of the Maine Dental Association, said a specific vaccine timeline from the Maine CDC should be released soon.