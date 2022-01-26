COVID testing site opens in Biddeford

The testing site is located at the Five Points Shopping Center, 420 Alfred Street and is open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

ALFRED, Maine — A COVID-19 drive-through testing site has opened in Biddeford.

It's located at the Five Points Shopping Center at 420 Alfred Street and is open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

York County Emergency Management Agency partnered with the City of Biddeford, Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), and the Maine Center for Disease Control (CDC) to open the site, according to Megan Arsenault, Deputy Director of the York County Emergency Management Agency.

The drive-through site is using saliva-based PCR tests from the company Shield T3 Health. Arsenault said the collection process is quick and results should be available to patients within 24 hours.