BRUNSWICK, Maine — You may remember last month we shared the story of Richard Stephenson, a man from Vinalhaven fighting COVID-19 at Midcoast Hospital in Brunswick.

At the time of our story, he was waiting for a blood plasma donation from someone who has recovered from the coronavirus. This method is being evaluated as a possible treatment for people who are very sick from the virus. It's believed that this type of plasma has antibodies in it that can help fight the virus.

Now, we have an update from Stephenson’s family.

His wife of 30 years, Catherine Stephenson, said he received the plasma donation last month.

Not long after he was able to leave the hospital, and walked out on his own, with the team at Midcoast Hospital cheering him on.

At his worst, he was on a ventilator and could not speak. Now he can speak a little and is continuing his recovery at a rehab facility in Portland.

His family says they thought he would not make it at one point.

“You can see him walking out. Richard E Stevenson Jr. was the first in Maine to receive convalescent COVID-19 Plasma along with Actemra, the Mid Coast Hospital Angels, love and PRAYER🙏🙏🙏 these saved his life!” Catherine Bunin-Stevenson #Richstrong Posted by Melinda Bonner Stevenson on Wednesday, May 13, 2020

Since we first aired Richard’s story, many of our viewers reached out telling us that they have donated or planned to donate plasma. So, from Richard’s family, "thank you!"

If you've had COVID-19 and can donate plasma, there are several ways you can do that according to the Food and Drug Administration. You can contact the American Red Cross or Blood Centers of America just to name a couple.

If you haven't had COVID-19 and still want to help -- the FDA says please consider donating plasma anyway -- the pandemic has caused unprecedented challenges for the nation's blood supply.

