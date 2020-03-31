YORK, Maine — A local patient who tested positive for the coronavirus, COVID-19 has died, according to seacoastonline.com.

York Health Officer Amber Harrison confirmed the death during a Board of Selectmen meeting and said there are roughly two dozen people in town who have tested positive for the virus.

Additional information about the person who died was not immediately available to seacoastonline.com. Spokespeople for York Hospital and the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention could not be immediately reached Monday night either.

In other Maine coronavirus news, city councilors in Portland voted to extend the stay at home order for 28 more days on Monday night.

City Manager Jon Jennings was only allowed to issue a five-day stay at home order when it was issued on March 24, according to the city's charter. City Council has now extended it through April 27. Seven votes were required for passage, according to the agenda.

At NEWS CENTER Maine, we're focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the illness. To see our full coverage, visit our coronavirus section, here: /coronavirus

NEWS CENTER Maine Coronavirus Coverage

RELATED: Portland council votes to extend stay at home order during coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic

RELATED: Coronavirus live updates: US has tested 1 million samples, National Guardsman dies from COVID-19

NEWS CENTER Maine YouTube Coronavirus Playlist