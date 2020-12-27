COVID-19 outbreak investigation at Bangor nursing home

BANGOR, Maine — Maine CDC spokesperson, Robert Long, told NEWS CENTER Maine that the CDC opened an outbreak investigation at the Eastside Center for Health and Rehabilitation on Monday.
"Our team has been working directly with administrators there, so Eastside management could provide the most recent case numbers for staff and residents," Long's email said.
He added that with all outbreaks in congregate living facilities, the Maine CDC supplies additional personal protective equipment if needed and helps with testing and staffing as needed.