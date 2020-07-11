COVID-19 memorial goes up in Sebago

Hearts placed on a tree in Veteran's Memorial Park in Sebago honor lives lost by the pandemic.

SEBAGO, Maine — COVID-19 cases are on the rise here in Maine so Saturday morning in Sebago, a memorial in honor of victims of this virus.

A couple dozen people gathered in front of a tree with hearts on it. Each heart on the tree represents someone in the state of Maine who has died from the virus.

Organizers say this is a way to visualize just how many lives have been lost since the start of the pandemic, and as cases continue to rise organizers say it's even more important to remember these people.

"When we came to put up the hearts the other day there was 148 people who had died in Maine and by the time I got home we found out two more people had died," Anne McMahon said. "We're going to continue putting hearts on the tree and we hope that we don't have to," Wendy Newcomb added.