MAINE, USA — We're getting a lot of questions about COVID-19 and the best ways to combat it. Ultimately, staying home is the best way to prevent getting or spreading the virus. But what about staying protected while grocery shopping? Many have heard that the summer heat will kill the virus. Is that true? Let's check it out.

CAN I DISINFECT MY GROCERIES? IF SO, HOW?

Yes! While the research hasn't shown the coronavirus to be spread through food, it can live on different surfaces for an extended period of time. You can clean and disinfect your groceries, but there's a way to go about it.

Step 1: Divide your dining room table into "dirty" and "clean" sides.

Step 2: Place all items on the "dirty" side. Wipe down foods with plastic packaging, canned goods, bottles, jars, and boxed items with a household cleaner or disinfecting wipes. Move items over to the "clean" side as you go.

Step 3: Rinse fruits and vegetables under cold water and scrub them with your hands or a cleaning brush. Then place on the "clean" side.

Step 4: Disinfect the "dirty" side and wipe down your faucet or anything else you may have touched in the process.

Step 5: Then, WASH YOUR HANDS! This is important. Use soap and water and wash for 20 seconds.

Step 6: It's now safe to put your groceries away.

DO GLOVES REALLY HELP PROTECT ME?

Actually, gloves can do MORE harm than good! Doctors say they can give a false sense of security. The assumption becomes that if you're wearing gloves, then you're protected, and you end up may washing your hands less. Keep that in mind. However, if you feel gloves are a must, then make sure you're putting them on and taking them off correctly. The video above shows how.

CAN HEAT KILL THE CORONAVIRUS?

According to the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering & Medicine's report sent to the White House, don't count on summer to stop the coronavirus. Researchers have studied the spread of the virus throughout the world, and they have found the definitive answer is still unknown. However, countries that are currently in their summer seasons are still seeing increases in COVID-19 cases. So, when it comes to the U.S. only time will tell.

