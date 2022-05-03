COVID-19 cases rising across University of Maine System campuses

UMS officials reported that the number of cases on its campuses grew from 54 last week to 187 on Monday.

PORTLAND, Maine — Editor's note: The video attached to this story was published April 14, 2022.

The number of COVID-19 cases is growing among students in the University of Maine System ahead of commencements this weekend.

UMS officials reported that the number of cases on its campuses grew from 54 last week to 187 on Monday, a spike that led to a reinstatement of masking requirements in exam settings.

Universities will evaluate this week whether to require face coverings at upcoming commencement ceremonies.

Commencement exercises are being held Saturday for the seven campuses of the UMS system. So far, only the University of Southern Maine is requiring that those attending commencement wear masks.