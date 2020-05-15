AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention (Maine CDC) is investigating multiple cases of COVID-19 in Maine and out of state that are linked to the construction site of a planned Maine Veterans’ Homes residential care facility in Augusta, according to NEWS CENTER Maine's partners at the Portland Press Herald.

The people associated with the construction site who tested positive in another state are quarantining in that state, an agency spokesman told the Portland Press Herald. That spokesman said two Maine residents associated with the job site have tested positive for the disease and are self-quarantining.

“Maine CDC’s investigation is focused on other individuals who might have been exposed at the site, as well as close contacts of individuals who tested positive,” Maine CDC spokesman Robert Long told the Portland Press Herald. “The investigation involves employees of multiple contractors.”

Cianbro Corp., a prominent Northeast regional construction company headquartered in Pittsfield, is the general contractor in charge of the project. According to the Portland Press Herald, VJS Construction Services of Pewaukee, Wisconsin, is a partner on the project.

The Portland Press Herald said Cianbro representatives did not respond to multiple calls and emails over three days this week asking for further information about the infections and steps the company and its subcontracts took to prevent coronavirus transmission at the construction site.

Construction of the facility is scheduled to be finished in 2021.

