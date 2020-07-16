Courthouse gets ready to welcome jurors Monday, first time since March

Safety precautions are being taken at the Cumberland County Courthouse as grand jury is set to reconvene. The pandemic has created a significant backlog of cases.

PORTLAND, Maine — When potential jurors walk into the Cumberland County Courthouse on Monday, July 20, they'll have to stop, use hand sanitizer and wear a mask. If they don't have one, they'll be given one. They'll be asked a few health questions as well.

"The court is taking many precautions in keeping people safe who are coming in for grand jury," said Cumberland County District Attorney Jonathan Sharbeck.

A grand jury, a vital part of the criminal justice system, helps to determine whether charges should be brought against someone suspected of a serious crime.

"Every felony case that comes through this courthouse has to go in front of a grand jury," said Sharbeck.

But due to the pandemic that hasn't happened since early March creating a significant backlog in cases.

"You have victims that don't have their cases being heard, you have cases not moving forward and then you have people who have been accused of a crime who might be held on bail not having their day in court."

That will start to change Monday, along with other COVID-related changes.

"Grand jury used to be in a much smaller courtroom with 23 people packed in to hear a case and take a vote."

But now it will be held in Courtroom 12, the building's largest courtroom.

"It's our ceremonial courtroom and where the law court hears appeals but now it's going to be used for grand jury because we're going to have to maintain that social distancing."

The large ornate courtroom is stocked with hand sanitizer, alcohol wipes, and stickers that demonstrate where people can sit.

Sharbeck says they are necessary steps needed to keep people safe and keep the wheels of justice moving.