WASHINGTON — Concerns over the coronavirus (COVID-19) has prompted Congress to shuts down the U.S. Capitol, House and Senate office buildings to public until April 1 in reaction to coronavirus, AP reports.

The virus has also caused several schools -- districts and universities -- in the DMV to change learning environments to virtual, or close schools altogether ahead of spring break. 

Meanwhile, some businesses are also offering telework options for employees. Here's a list: 

D.C.

Maryland

Virginia

  • Fairfax County schools prepare for long-distance learning, cancel overnight trips
  • Loudoun County Public Schools will be closing schools starting Monday, March 12 through Friday, March 20 due to coronavirus concerns.
  • St. Theresa Catholic School is closed on Thursday, March 12 and will discuss the next steps on how to protect their community from the coronavirus with the Office of Catholic School.
  • University of Mary Washington moves all classes online for three weeks beginning March 16 through April 3. Classes are canceled on March 12 and 13 to prepare.

