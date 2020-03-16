Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 fell 5%, triggering a halt in trading, despite the Federal Reserve's decision to slash interest rates to zero Sunday. It's a sign that Friday's nearly 2,000-point gain may be short lived.

Asian markets were also taking a beating in Monday trading as more governments imposed anti-virus controls that are shutting down business and travel.

The Dow Jones was stuck overnight down 1,041 points (4.53%). The S&P was down 128.5 points (4.77%) and the Nasdaq was down 359.75 points (4.54%).

Sydney's benchmark plunged 7% on Monday and Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 2%. Shanghai was down 0.5% and Tokyo was flat. Brent crude, the international oil standard, fell 3% while gold gained.

It has been a dizzying couple of weeks for the Dow, which closed down more than 2,000 points twice last week -- the first and second time that has ever happened. But it also had its best one-day gain ever, 1,985 points on Friday as President Donald Trump declared a national emergency in the minutes before trading ended.