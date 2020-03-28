VINALHAVEN, Maine — Editor's note: You are hearing the term 'flattening the curve' as a way to stem the tide of coronavirus cases. The above video explains what that means

The Knox County Sheriff's Office is investigating an incident on Vinalhaven Friday afternoon in which reportedly several people with guns had cut down a tree to force someone to quarantine during the coronavirus, COVID-19 outbreak.

The Sheriff's Office reported that shortly after 3:30 p.m. March 27 a person contacted the U.S. Coast Guard to report that assistance was needed in the area of Cripple Creek Road. The caller said several people with guns had cut down a tree and were telling other people that they need to stay quarantined.

Someone with a scanner heard the report made to the Coast Guard and called the Knox Regional Communications Center.

Deputies, along with members of the Maine Marine Patrol and a Coast Guard boarding party, made contact with the complainant and discovered that a tree had been cut down and dragged into the driveway to block the way.

The group had dispersed prior to law enforcement's arrival.

The incident is under investigation and anyone with information is encouraged to contact Lieutenant Reggie Walker at 207-594-0429, extension 720.

These events do appear to be directed toward specific individuals and we do not feel there is a specific threat to the general public, the Sheriff's Department said in a news release.

Several towns have asked seasonal residents and visitors to self quarantine and advised people to remain in their home states so as to not overwhelm the local health care system.

