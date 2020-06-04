NEW ORLEANS — Editor's note: wearing plastic gloves while out in public to protect yourself from COVID-19 is a good idea... but only if you can get them back off without infecting yourself. The above video shows you how.

In recent days, workers at New Orleans’ Ochsner Medical Center who take the familiar stroll from the parking lot to the main entrance have been greeted with expressions of gratitude from an unnamed artist, sketched out in chalk on the sidewalk.

This March 26, 2020 image from video shows a message written in chalk that says, "If you're leaving, thank you, rest well," on a sidewalk at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Stacey Plaisance)

The hospital workers have been under strain. The region has been hard hit by the coronavirus, so much so that the state’s governor says it might run out of breathing machines by the weekend and hospital beds next week.

The anonymous messages have been a balm. Says one lab technician: They “give us hope.”

