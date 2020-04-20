RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil — Editor's note: stuck at home and running out of things to do with the kids? The video above shows you how to find a free app designed by a Maine couple to give parents a break.

While many people around the world are feeling the weight of fear and worry during the coronavirus pandemic, some are rising above.

"Everyone is suffering the pandemic and I'm trying to the boost the morale of Rio's population," said firefighter Elielson Silva.

Earlier this month, Silva, an 18-year veteran of Rio de Janeiro's firefighting corps, decided to play his trumpet from the top of a firetruck ladder for residents cooped up at home "so all this difficulty is lessened in these times we're going through."

While many places are under quarantine or lock down to stop the spread of COVID-19, Brazil's president Jair Bolsonaro, has criticized governors for imposing restrictions, even joining protesters who are demanding an end to lock downs. Brazil has reported more than 38,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with more than 2,400 deaths from the illness.

It was an effort to spread hope amid the fear and uncertainty, but for Firefighter Silva, it was also meant to help get himself and his colleagues through the crisis.

"Bringing a bit of music," he said, "a bit of air, to these people has meant a lot to me as a musician and to the [firefighter] corps."

