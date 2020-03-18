MAINE, USA — NEWS CENTER MAINE FULL LIST OF CLOSINGS

The official name for the coronavirus is “SARS-CoV-2” and the disease it causes is named “coronavirus disease 2019” or “COVID-19” for short. Coronavirus is a family of viruses, which can infect people and animals. The viruses can cause the common cold or more serious diseases like SARS, MERS, and COVID-19.

The CDC says symptoms of the coronavirus include fever, cough, difficulty breathing, and in some cases sore throat.

The CDC says there are simple steps to take to reduce the possible spread of COVID-19:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use alcohol-based hand sanitizer

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands

Stay home while you're sick and avoid close contact with others

The Maine Centers for Disease Control (CDC) announced on Tuesday, March 10 that they would be holding daily coronavirus briefings with director Dr. Nirav Shah to keep the public up to date on the situation in Maine.

At NEWS CENTER Maine, we're focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the illness. To see our full coverage, visit our coronavirus section, here: /coronavirus

Governor Janet Mills and the Maine CDC announced Maine's first presumptive positive case of coronavirus on Thursday, March 12. Click here for the history of the virus in Maine between Thursday, March 12 and Tuesday, March 17.

Here is how the Maine CDC distinguishes the difference between confirmed positive and presumptive positive:

Confirmed cases: This now includes cases formerly identified as presumptive positive. This classification applies to samples sent by a health provider directly to HETL that test positive and to samples from non-governmental labs for which HETL validates positive results. Maine has seven confirmed cases.

Presumptive positive tests: These are samples that test positive at non-governmental labs and are sent to HETL for validation. Maine has five presumptive positive tests at this time.

Tuesday, March 17

The Maine CDC announced 23 confirmed positive and 9 presumptive positive COVID-19 cases in seven Maine counties:

2 in Androscoggin County

2 in Lincoln County

1 in Knox County

1 in York County

1 in Kennebec County

18 in Cumberland County

The Maine CDC did not announce the county for 6 cases

Although community transmission is currently happening only in Cumberland County, the Maine CDC expects community transmission will occur in other areas at some point.

Here are the new positive or presumptive positive cases announced Tuesday:

Female in her 50s in Cumberland County

Female in her 50s in Oxford County

Male in his 50s in York County

Child under the age of 10 in Androscoggin County

Female in her 60s - No county provided

Female in her 50s - No county provided

Female in her 50s - No county provided

Female in her 60s in Cumberland County

Female in her 30s in Cumberland County

Female in her 40s in Cumberland County

Male in 60s - No county provided

Female in her 60s - No county provided

Male in his 40s - No county provided

Male in his 20s in Cumberland County

Female in her 30s in Kennebec County

These cases are now added to the following positive or presumptive positive tests in the state:

Female in her 50s in Androscoggin County

Male in his 50s in Cumberland County

Woman in her 40s in Cumberland County

Male in his 60s in Cumberland County

Woman in her 20s in Cumberland County

Male in his 20s in Cumberland County

Male in his 80s in Cumberland County

Female in her 70s in Cumberland County

Male in his 70s in Cumberland County

Female in her 30s in Lincoln County

Male in his 40s in Cumberland County

Teen boy in Cumberland County

Female in her 60s in Cumberland County

Female in her 80s in Cumberland County

Male in his 30s in Knox County

Male in his 70s in Cumberland County

Male in his 40s in Lincoln County

Three of the 32 people are currently hospitalized. The others are in isolation. According to Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah, most states have been experiencing a 10-20% hospitalization rate, which means Maine's rate is just about in line with other states.

There now two child cases in Maine. Concerning the case of a child under 10 that was announced Tuesday, Dr. Shah said that child does not attend a daycare. The other child is a student at Cape Elizabeth Middle School.

When asked how the current cases in Maine are progressing, Dr. Shah said the Maine CDC must first let the 14-day period of isolation pass. Because all Maine cases are still within the 14-day timeline, the Maine CDC cannot yet consider any of them recovered. To be considered recovered after the 14-day period, a person must not have a fever and must test negative for the virus.

Of the 23 positive cases in Maine, 2 of those people have had influenza occur at the same time. To prevent co-occurrence of influenza and coronavirus, Dr. Shah recommends washing your hands and keeping your hands below your shoulders.

Dr. Shah said compliance with the governor's recommendations, as well as those of health organizations, is the key to trying to flatten the curve. He encourages Mainers to wash their hands like they just sliced open a bag of jalapeno peppers and want to change their contact lenses.

Dr. Shah also noted that many of the cases have occurred in counties where big cities or towns have enacted bans on large gatherings.

NEWS CENTER Maine Coronavirus Coverage

