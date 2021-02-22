97 additional COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths reported in Maine Monday; total vaccinations at 296,253

MAINE, USA — KEY MAINE CORONAVIRUS FACTS
- On Monday the Maine CDC reported 97 additional COVID-19 (coronavirus) cases. No additional deaths were reported.
- 658 Mainers have died out of 43,594 total COVID-19 cases. Of those cases, 34,559 were confirmed by tests and 9,035 are probable.
- A total of 296,253 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Maine.
DAILY MAINE COVID-19, VACCINE UPDATE FOR MONDAY, FEBRUARY 22
The Maine CDC did not report any additional deaths of people with COVID-19. The state death toll stands at 658.
The Maine CDC reported 97 additional COVID-19 cases in the state.
Of the 43,594 total COVID-19 cases in Maine, 34,559 were confirmed by tests and 9,035 are probable.
Cumulatively across Maine, 296,253 vaccine doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered as of Monday morning. Of those, 200,322 have been first doses and 95,931 have been second doses.
There are currently 72 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Maine; 22 are in critical care, and six are on a ventilator.
The Maine CDC's next state coronavirus update is scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday.
