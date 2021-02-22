x
Coronavirus

97 additional COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths reported in Maine Monday; total vaccinations at 296,253

Find Bangor, Portland, Maine daily COVID updates on outbreak and vaccine distribution as we work together to separate facts from fear. Monday, February 22, 2021.

MAINE, USA — KEY MAINE CORONAVIRUS FACTS

DAILY MAINE COVID-19, VACCINE UPDATE FOR MONDAY, FEBRUARY 22

The Maine CDC did not report any additional deaths of people with COVID-19. The state death toll stands at 658.

The Maine CDC reported 97 additional COVID-19 cases in the state.

Of the 43,594 total COVID-19 cases in Maine, 34,559 were confirmed by tests and 9,035 are probable.

Cumulatively across Maine, 296,253 vaccine doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered as of Monday morning. Of those, 200,322 have been first doses and 95,931 have been second doses.

There are currently 72 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Maine; 22 are in critical care, and six are on a ventilator. 

The Maine CDC's next state coronavirus update is scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday.

