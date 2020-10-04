PORTLAND, Maine — Editor’s note: You are starting to hear the term ‘flattening the curve’ as a way to stem the tide of coronavirus cases. The above video explains what that means.

Over the last few weeks, Mainers have been turning to the Facebook page 'Coping During Quarantine' for a moment of positivity and reflection during the coronavirus pandemic.

The group was started by two mental health professionals in Southern Maine, Shannon Watts, LCSW and Hannah Goodale, LMSW-CC. Both are licensed mental health therapists who are providing services to clients during quarantine.

The pair wanted to create a space free of fear and full of only positive things. So, everyday members in the group share messages of hope, inspirational quotes and even guided meditation. The page has inspired other mental health professionals and even yoga instructors to share their expertise with the group.

"I've been trying to give a good mix of actual therapeutic stuff and then also just stuff that I see that I think people will like," Goodale said.

Watts says she tries to share techniques for people to try at home if they are feeling anxious.

"I've posted things like progressive muscle relaxation," Watts said. "Some different grounding techniques."

They say they were hearing and seeing a lot of posts on social media from people who were dealing with increased anxiety due to the pandemic. Many were finding themselves unable to reach their support team or get answers to ease their fears. They say people were very optimistic a few weeks ago, but now many are growing fearful of the unknown. Adding, it feels like they are losing control of their life.

"The feeling has sunk in that this is how it's going to be for quite a while longer," Goodale said.

They say they wanted to make sure those same resources could be accessible to anyone struggling during the pandemic, especially those who might not feel comfortable asking for help.

So, they turned to Facebook and created the group 'Coping During Quarantine'.

"We've been working together to help the people in our community and in our state," Watts said. "It's causing people to be really scared and a lot of these people don't have anyone who can help them."

So far, they say the response has been positive. Nearly 1,000 people have joined the group in the short time it's been active. They say whether you're looking to seek professional help or not, groups like these provide people with the sense of support and security they are craving right now.

