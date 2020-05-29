MAINE, USA — Editor’s note: You've probably heard the term ‘flattening the curve’ as a way to stem the tide of coronavirus cases. The above video explains what that means.

New England’s first food truck park is officially getting its start on June 4.

Congdon's After Dark in Wells was originally slated to have lines of food trucks ready to go Memorial Day weekend but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, the park has designed a new layout to promote social distancing, with the most significant change being the seating. The picnic tables that were located in the center of the park, will now be spread out throughout the property, six feet apart, or more. Other changes include more frequent cleanings and sanitation stations.

Last year the park hosted 32 different food trucks, but this year some trucks have chosen not to operate in 2020 or cut back services. Owner Gary Leech says this year came with a lot of drawbacks due to maintaining safety.

“We had a play food truck out there that the kids could actually pretend that they were cooking food, so that’s going to get shut down. The kid's stuff is kind of sad. We used to have a balloon maker, and a face painter, and live music and ya know none of that stuff is going to happen,” owner Gary Leech said.

Congdon's After Dark will be open Thursdays through Sundays and will start with daily services on June 18th which will go until Labor Day. The park will open at 4 p.m. and stay open until 8 p.m.

