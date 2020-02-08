Concert on the water to help Maine's lobstermen

On Sunday afternoon, Protect Maine's Fishing Heritage held a concert off the coast of Chebeauge Island to raise money for lobstermen hurting due to COVID-19.

CHEBEAGUE ISLAND, Maine — A concert on the ocean off Chebeague Island on Sunday. The cause? Maine's lobster industry.

The goal is to raise money for lobstermen who are hurting because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some fishermen are still working, but others are not. Market prices for lobster: "They're low. They're some of the lowest we've seen in the last decade," Crystal Canney with the Protect Maine's Fishing Heritage Foundation said.

Canney said the lobster industry in Maine is 'iconic' and a large part of the state's economy. She said it's time to help lobstermen out because they've helped out the state so much.

A concert put on by Protect Maine's Fishing Heritage Foundation is now underway. Crystal Canney works for the foundation. She says lobstermen are hurting for many reasons because of the pandemic, including restaurants closing down #NEWSCENTERmaine pic.twitter.com/JYRDk6oFa5 — Jackie Mundry (@j_mundry) August 2, 2020

A big reason the lobster industry is struggling is that restaurants haven't been open or haven't been serving as many people, so the demand isn't there.

"Price is down but the industry is pulling together to pull through it. It's what the coast of Maine does," one lobsterman said.

The local band, Turd Pollock played this fundraiser on the water to benefit lobstering families.

The organizers said they have to this event on the water because it was the best way to be socially distant and still enjoy a concert.

There will be a matching donation from now until September 1.