WATERVILLE, Maine — Colby College has informed the public that a staff member in their Athletics Department has contacted them with the information that they have tested positive for COVID-19.

The college said in the statement that the individual is isolated at home and is saying they have relatively mild symptoms.

This is the first positive test result in the Colby community, according to the college.

The school said the individual has followed the direction of Maine CDC in reaching out to those with whom there was recent contact. Those people have been asked to self-quarantine by Maine CDC.

Karlene Burrell-McRae, Dean of the College:

It is important for those individuals, as well as every member of our community, to seek medical attention by first calling their primary care physician if they experience fever or respiratory symptoms. Students on campus, and anyone with questions, regardless of the current location, may contact Health Services at 207-859-4470. Please continue to refer to colby.edu/covid-19/ for updates and resources.

It is essential that all students, faculty, and staff who are tested, regardless of results, report the information to the College via the confidential form found here. This improves our ability to trace cases of the virus to inform and protect our community.

We hope you will consider how important it is that we respect this individual’s privacy and avoid speculation and rumors.

We all play a role in keeping our community healthy. Please practice preventive measures to reduce the risk of infection.

--

At NEWS CENTER Maine, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the illness. To see our full coverage, visit our coronavirus section, here: www.newscentermaine.com/coronavirus.

OFFICIAL NOTICE: Case of COVID-19 in Colby Community Dear Colby Community, We write to inform you that today a Colby staff member tested positive for COVID-19. The individual is isolated at home and reports relatively mild symptoms. This is the first positive test result in the Colby community.

RELATED: Adult that visited Scarborough school tested positive for COVID-19

RELATED: Olympic flame arrives in Japan as doubts grow over Tokyo Games

RELATED: Reports: 4 US senators sold stocks before coronavirus market crash

RELATED: Parents, police struggle to social distance the young in coronavirus outbreak

RELATED: China posthumously exonerates doctor reprimanded for coronavirus warning

RELATED: Latest COVID-19 numbers show need for more vigilance, says CDC

.