WATERVILLE, Maine — Colby College announced Thursday it is asking all students to move out by March 15, if possible. The school will begin remote classes on March 30, following a 2-week spring break that begins on Saturday.

In a letter addressed to the Colby Community, posted to the school's website, President David Greene said in part:

"For some students, moving out on this timeline may create special hardships. That’s true for many international students and for others whose particular situations require a different consideration. You will receive information today about a process for requesting on-campus accommodations or a later move date. In addition, we will be working with students who will need assistance with remote learning capabilities to ensure they are able to continue their education in full. I am also setting up an emergency fund that the deans will manage for those who need help with travel and other issues. In the coming days, you will also be receiving information about reimbursement for prorated room and board fees."

RELATED: Maine has its first presumptive positive case of the coronavirus

Greene also had a message for the school's seniors, saying he hopes the spread of the virus will subside quickly so that they can return to campus for graduation:

"To our seniors, I hold out hope that the global spread of this virus will subside quickly and that we will be able to welcome you and your families back to campus in May for the full celebration and recognition you deserve through commencement and related activities. We will stay in touch with you as more information becomes available."

RELATED: A list of what's been canceled or postponed in Maine due to coronavirus

Colby's announcement comes a day after Bowdoin College, as well as the University of Maine system, announced plans to move to remote classes. Those schools have also asked on-campus residential students to, if possible, move out for the rest of the semester.

RELATED: Bowdoin College students will not return from spring break due to coronavirus concerns

RELATED: UMaine Women's Basketball championship game canceled due to coronavirus

RELATED: UMaine system shifting to remote classes after spring break

RELATED: UMaine system will offer prorated reimbursement for spring semester room and board fees